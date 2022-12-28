Catholic World News

‘I saw Archbishop Romero on a stretcher,’ cardinal recalls in book

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ariel Beramendi, a Bolivian priest, has published a book-length interview with Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador, who recently turned 80.



“I saw Archbishop Romero on a stretcher with his purple priestly vestments, lifeless, a serene face,” said Cardinal Rosa, as he recalled the 1980 martyrdom of St. Óscar Romero. “When I went out into the streets, I heard celebratory fireworks in the affluent parts of the city.”

