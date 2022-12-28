Catholic World News

In Benin, spread of jihadism is restricting the work of the Church

December 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Benin, a West African nation of 13.3 million (map), is 45% Christian (23% Catholic), 28% Muslim, and 28% ethnic religionist. Because of the growing jihadist threat, Benedictine sisters have left one diocese in Benin for another.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!