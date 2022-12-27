Catholic World News

Michigan parish, school file suit over state court LGBT decision

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Michigan Supreme Court reinterpreted the prohibition on sex discrimination in Michigan’s Civil Rights Act and penal code to include sexual orientation and gender identity,” the Alliance for Defending Freedom said in a statement.



“That change requires Grand Rapids-based Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to hire faculty and staff who lead lives in direct opposition to the Catholic faith, speak messages that violate Church doctrine, and refrain from articulating Catholic beliefs in teaching its students and when advertising the school to prospective students or job applicants.”



A parish in a different Michigan diocese recently filed a similar lawsuit.

