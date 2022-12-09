Catholic World News

Michigan church sues state over right to hire staff committed to Catholic teachings

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A parish in the Diocese of Lansing has filed suit against Michigan’s attorney general.



In the lawsuit, the parish argues that “Michigan’s new understanding of ‘sex’ discrimination deems it unlawful for St. Joseph’s [Parish] to follow the 2,000-year-old teachings of the Catholic Church, including its teaching that marriage is a lifelong commitment between one man and one woman, that sexual relations are limited to marriage, and that human beings are created as either male or female.”



Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing has lent his support to the lawsuit.

