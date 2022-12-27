Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Colorado’s conversion therapy ban

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Kaley Chiles, a licensed counselor and a Christian, challenged Colorado’s prohibition of conversion therapy for minors. The law bans “efforts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”



Judge Charlotte Sweeney, a Biden appointee described as “the first openly gay federal judge for Colorado,” ruled against Chiles and upheld the ban.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

