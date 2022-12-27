Catholic World News

Catholic bishops in Ethiopia hail peace agreement, urge stakeholders to work ‘diligently’

December 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: At least 385,000 people have died in the Tigray War, which began in 2020. The two major parties in the war signed a peace agreement in November.



Ethiopia, an African nation of 110.9 million (map), is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 6% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!