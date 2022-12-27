Catholic World News
Leading Australian bishop’s Christmas message: Our love flows only from Prince of Peace
December 27, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, SDB, of Perth is president of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!