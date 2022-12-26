Work for solidarity: Cardinal Parolin encourages St. Egidio community
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at an annual Christmas meal hosted by the St. Egidio community for needy people in Rome, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “we have so much need for solidarity and love in our world.”
The Vatican’s Secretary of State said that the luncheon— at which members of the St. Egidio community served the homeless, refugees, and elderly— was the sort of thing that “could be repeated and multiplied,” particularly during the Christmas season.
