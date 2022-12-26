Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch expresses support for Ukrainians against Russian aggression

December 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said in a video message to Ukrainians that “unfortunately, this year the message of the good news about Christmas echoes alongside the din of war and the clash of weapons in your fatherland, which is experiencing the horrible consequences of a provocative and unjust invasion.”



“This war, provoked by the aggression of the Russian Federation last February, is the worst European geopolitical and humanitarian crisis since at the end of the Second World War, with a negative impact on the environment and society worldwide,” he added. “For us Christians, all wars are the murder of our brothers.”

