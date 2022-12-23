Catholic World News

Cardinal Krajewski reports suffering of Ukrainians, says Pope’s ‘heart is broken’

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the head of the Office of Papal Charities, is in Ukraine, delivering generators and warm clothing to help residents suffering from the cold during power outages caused by the war there.



Cardinal Krajewski reports that he has been in regular contact with Pope Francis, and that “his heart is broken” by the reports of suffering among the people of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!