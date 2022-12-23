Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch’s Christmas homily: ‘Christmas teaches us to be agents of peace, charity’

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Patriarchate has released the text of the homily that Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), will preach at Midnight Mass. Iraq’s president and prime minister, as well as other Muslim dignitaries, are expected to attend.

