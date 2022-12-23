Catholic World News

Lawmakers in Spain, Scotland approve ‘gender self-identification’ bills for minors

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Spain and Scotland have passed “gender self-identification” bills that eliminate the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria before one can become transgender.



Under the Spanish legislation, minors may declare a new gender at 12 with a judge’s approval, at 14 with parental consent, and at 17 without parental consent. The nation’s bishops had expressed concern about the legislation.



Under the Scottish legislation, minors may now declare a new gender at 16, rather than the previous 18, if they have “lived full-time in their declared identity for three months”—as opposed to the previous period of two years. Scotland’s bishops had said they were “gravely concerned” about the legislation.

