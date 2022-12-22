Catholic World News

Bishops ‘gravely concerned’ over Scottish government’s gender bill

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The bill introduces a system of self-identification, allowing a person to change their legal sex without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria or having to consult a doctor,” Scotland’s bishops warned. “Children must be protected from making permanent legal declarations about their gender which may lead to irreversible elective interventions, including surgery.”

