Rupnik remains consultor to Roman Curia even after excommunication

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik, who was excommunicated in 2020 because of grave violations of the confessional, remains a consultor to several Vatican offices, including the Dicastery for Clergy, which handles disciplinary cases involving priests.



Although his excommunication was lifted, Father Rupnik now faces new charges of sexual and spiritual abuse.



As recently as this year, Father Rupnik has been listed as a consultor to the Congregations of Clergy and the Congregation for Divine Worship, as well as the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

