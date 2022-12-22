Catholic World News

New York Times profiles ‘the miraculous life and afterlife of Charlene Richard’

December 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette opened the beatification cause of the Servant of God Charlene Richard (1947-1959), a girl who died of leukemia. In 2021, the US bishops voiced their collective support for the cause.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!