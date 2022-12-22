Catholic World News

Pope St. Paul VI wrote resignation letter in 1965

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. Paul VI, who governed the Church from 1963 to 1978, wrote a “preventive” resignation letter in 1965 “in the case of infirmity, which is presumed incurable, or of long duration ... or in the case of any other serious and prolonged impediment,” according to Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.



Pope Francis recently revealed that he wrote a resignation letter in 2013 in the event of a health impediment.

