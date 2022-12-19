Catholic World News

Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a new interview, Pope Francis revealed to the Spanish newspaper ABC that early in his pontificate, he drafted a resignation letter for medical reasons and gave it to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Secretary of State for the first eight months of his pontificate.



“I have already signed my renunciation,” the Pope said. “I signed it and said: ‘If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it.”

