European churches’ Christmas message: War is a wound to humanity

December 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The presidents of the Conference of European Churches (CEC) and COMECE have issued a Christmas message for peace in Ukraine and beyond.



The Conference of European Churches is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities; COMECE is the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

