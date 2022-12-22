Catholic World News

Church in Ethiopia ‘suffers with its people,’ bishop says

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In “A Letter from Ethiopia,” Bishop Lisane-Christos Matheos Semahun of the Eparchy of Bahir Dar-Dessie describes the effects of the Tigray War, which began in 2020.

