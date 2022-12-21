Catholic World News

Vatican investigator: Father Rupnik and hierarchy’s ‘complicit silence’ ruined victims’ lives

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Auxiliary Bishop Daniele Libanori, SJ, uncovered decade-old abuse of nuns in Slovenia by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, SJ.



“Wounded and offended people, who have seen their lives ruined by the evil suffered and by complicit silence, have the right to have their dignity even publicly restored now that everything has come to light,” Bishop Libanori said in a recent letter to priests, the Associated Press reported. “We the Church have a duty to seriously examine our conscience, and those who are responsible must acknowledge it and humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”

