‘60 Minutes’ examines 70th Lourdes miracle

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “60 Minutes,” the CBS news show that first aired in 1968, has aired a segment on the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes and its Office of Medical Observations, which has certified 70 miracles.



“Almost everyone you meet will tell you they’ve heard stories of miracles here, but we heard none more inspiring than that of Sister Bernadette Moriau,” CBS reported as it interviewed Sister Moriau, whose 2008 healing was certified as a miracle a decade later.

