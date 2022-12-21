Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia was ‘constant irritant’ during World Meeting of Families, former Chaput aide charges

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, then led by Archbishop Charles Chaput, hosted the World Meeting of Families, which culminated in a visit by Pope Francis.



Francis Maier, a former aide to Archbishop Chaput, commented on reports that Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia used charity funds to renovate his apartment.



“Flamboyant, eccentric, changeable in his moods and thinking, and with a taste for last minute, expensive program complications, Paglia was a constant irritant to Chaput and stateside event staff,” said Maier. “The Philadelphia gathering succeeded despite his involvement, not because of it. Chaput simply ignored or rejected Paglia’s more peculiarly lavish suggestions.”

