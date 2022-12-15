Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia used charity funds to renovate apartment

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia “diverted hundreds of thousands of euros allocated to support missionary and charitable works while he served as president of the Pontifical Council for the Family,” according to the report.



The prelate is currently President of the Pontifical Academy for Life and Grand Chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!