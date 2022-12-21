Catholic World News

+Bishop Joseph Gao Hongxiao, OFM, 77

December 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Gao Hongxiao, the underground bishop of Kaifeng since 2007, has died at the age of 77. Kaifeng is a city of 4.8 million in Henan Province (map), in eastern China.



“One of the main issues not resolved by the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China is in fact vacant episcopal sees,” AsiaNews reports. “Although the agreement was renewed last October, more than one diocese in three is still without a bishop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!