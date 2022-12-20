Catholic World News

Liechtenstein prelate cancels Mass for parliament after same-sex marriage approval

December 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Kath.net

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wolfgang Haas of Liechtenstein has announced that he will not celebrate Mass for the opening of parliament, as usual, because of the body’s approval of legislation giving legal recognition to same-sex marriage.



The archbishop explained that “such a liturgical celebration no longer makes sense in view of the parliamentary behavior of the vast majority... in a matter concerning Christian ethics.” He warned that the approval of legislation allowing “marriage for all” will lead to a further breakdown on moral standards, pointing to the experiences of other nations “where gender ideology and LGBT propaganda reaches into the schools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!