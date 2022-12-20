Catholic World News

English woman arrested on suspicion of prayer outside abortion clinic

December 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on ADF- UK

CWN Editor's Note: An English woman has been arrested and faces criminal charges for standing silently near an abortion clinic, violating a local ordinance that bans “engaging in any act of approval or disapproval.”



Isabel Vaughan-Spruce reports that she stood quietly on a street outside the clinic, carrying no sign and speaking to no one until police asked her whether she was praying.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!