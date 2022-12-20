Catholic World News
Fifty Italian priests ‘come out’ as homosexual, decry repression
December 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Fifty Italian priest have joined in an open letter announcing that they are homosexual and denouncing the “internalized homophobia” that they say they have encountered in the Church.
The group said that contempt for homosexuality is prevalent in seminaries, and Vatican documents reinforce that attitude. The letter took exception particularly to statements from Church leaders cautioning against “gender ideology.”
