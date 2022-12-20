Catholic World News
Catholic charity lauds King Charles’ meeting with victims of extremism in Nigeria
December 20, 2022
» Continue to this story on ACI Africa
CWN Editor's Note: King Charles III met recently in England with persecuted Nigerian Christians.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
