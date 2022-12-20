Catholic World News

At lighting of Christmas tree in Jerusalem, Orthodox Patriarch says Christians are targeted by Israeli groups

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians have become the target of repeated and continuous attacks by radical Israeli groups, especially in the Holy City,” said Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian News & Information Agency.



He added, “For the past decade, countless crimes have been committed against Christians, including physical and verbal attacks against priests and clergy, attacks have been targeted against churches, holy places have been vandalized and systematically desecrated, in addition to continuous intimidation of Christian citizens.”

