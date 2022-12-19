Catholic World News

Italian Cardinal Poletto dead at 89

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Severino Poletto, the retired Archbishop of Turin, died on December 17 at the age of 89.



Ordained to the priesthood in 1954, he was named Coadjutor Bishop of Fossano in 1980, taking full leadership of the diocese later that year. He served as Bishop of Asti from 1989 to 1999, when he was named Archbishop of Turin. He received his red hat from Pope John Paul II in 2001.



With the death of Cardinal Poletto, there are now 224 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 126 are under the age of 80 and eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

