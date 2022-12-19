Catholic World News

Young American priests steadily more conservative

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Young Catholic priests in the US hold theological and political views considerably more conservative than older priests, according to a survey by the Austin Institute.



The study shows a steady trend toward more conservative priests, with the youngest group showing the strongest support for traditional Church teachings—and the least support for Pope Francis.



Lay Catholics, however, are accepting more liberal views, the Austin Institute found. And while younger priests are more conservative, younger Catholics are the most liberal in their outlook.

