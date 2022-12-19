Catholic World News

Pope at Angelus: ‘God can turn a crisis into a new horizon’

December 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 18, the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 1:18-24, the Gospel reading of the day.



God “is an expert in transforming crises into dreams—yes, God opens crises into new horizons we never would have imagined before, perhaps not as we would expect, but in the way He knows how,” the Pope said as he concluded his address. “And these, brothers and sisters, are God’s horizons – surprising – but infinitely more grand and beautiful than ours! May the Virgin Mary help us live open to God’s surprises.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

