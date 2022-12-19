Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Peru amid deepening crisis

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A national emergency has been declared in Peru following the impeachment of its president.



“We pray for peace,” Pope Francis said on December 18. “May the violence [in Peru] cease and may the path of dialogue be taken to overcome the political and social crisis affecting the people.”

