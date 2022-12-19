Catholic World News

Papal concern over humanitarian situation in South Caucasus

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said on December 18 that he is “concerned about the situation created in the Lachin Corridor in the South Caucasus,” where Azerbaijanis have blocked access to Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed enclaved populated largely by Armenians.



“I am concerned about the precarious humanitarian conditions of the people, which are in further danger of deteriorating during the winter season,” Pope Francis said.

