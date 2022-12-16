Catholic World News

Vatican will return fragments of Parthenon to Greece

December 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced plans to return three pieces of sculpture from the Parthenon, to Greece. The fragments have been held in the collection of the Vatican Museums for two centuries.



The Vatican said that the fragments should be considered a “donation,” and will be sent to the Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens as “a concrete sign of [the Pope’s] sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.”

