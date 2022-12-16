Catholic World News

Patriarch: ‘Beloved Syria Is suffering’

December 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Syrian civil war, Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan, the head of the Syriac Catholic Church, said that “the horrors of war and lack of work have created a horrific vacuum of young people. For our already very small Christian communities, this poses a most dangerous challenge for our survival in the native land for millennia.”

