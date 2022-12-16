Catholic World News

Priest decries lack of religious freedom in Cuba

December 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alberto Reyes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Camagüey (Cuba), has publicly criticized the nation’s Office of Religious Affairs for exercising strict control over Catholic life.



“If in my land there were religious freedom,” he said, “the churches would have access to social media, and we could offer our radio and television programs, to make known through them the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which we consider the best program of life that exists.”

