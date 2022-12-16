Catholic World News

Pope Francis exhorts young people put themselves on the line

December 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We don’t have to be scared of getting out on the field, to put ourselves on the line: ‘Go,’ Jesus tells you every day,” Pope Francis said in his prepared remarks to a group of young people associated with Italian Catholic Action.

