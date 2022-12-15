Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop charged with conspiracy against government

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, appeared in court on December 15 to face charges of conspiracy against the country’s government.



Bishop Alvarez, who has been under house arrest since August, has been a vocal critic of the Ortega regime, which has adopted a hostile attitude toward the Catholic hierarchy. The bishop was not allowed to wear his clerical collar in court.

