Over 300 abuse allegations to date against Spiritan priests

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Dublin’s retired archbishop, had previously described the number of abuse allegations against priests of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit (Holy Ghost Fathers, or Spiritans) as “frightening.”

