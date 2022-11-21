Catholic World News

Number of abuse allegations against Spiritans is ‘frightening,’ says former Dublin archbishop

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation of the Holy Spirit (Spiritans, or Holy Ghost Fathers) apologized for abuse at Blackrock College, a boarding school in Dublin.



Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Dublin’s retired archbishop, said that the level of abuse was “frightening because they were all in the one institution and a very prestigious institution, and here were perpetrators who eat with one another, who lived with one another, who knew one another ... It’s hard to fathom. Some of these men were extraordinarily violent men.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

