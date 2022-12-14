Catholic World News

Omaha archdiocese softens policies on transgender students

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, has revised and softened policies on the handling of ‘transgender’ cases in parochial schools.



The new archdiocesan policies require respect for the biological sex of students and staff. But whereas an earlier draft of the policy said that students who were undergoing sex-reassignment procedures should not be enrolled in archdiocesan schools, the new policy simply says that students and parents should respect Church teachings.

