Catholic World News

NOVA television special looks at rebuilding of Notre Dame

December 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A Wall Street Journal review offers high praise for a NOVA television presentation, “Rebuilding Notre Dame,” which provides an in-depth look at the efforts to rebuild the basilica, badly damaged by fire in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!