Biden signs bill to enshrine same-sex marriage, cites ‘blow against hate’
December 14, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden signed the controversial “Respect Marriage” act into law on December 14, saying that it was “a blow against hate in all its forms.”
Biden went on to condemn the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need.”
“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” Biden said.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:03 PM ET USA
This from a boob who is infamous for bigoted remarks, insults to foreigners and cripples, and all manner of anti-Catholic word, deed, and legislative assault on the Church. A demonstrated supporter of child mutilation, infant homicide, child and adult human trafficking. Sacrilegious during the sacrament of Communion, braggadocio in his public addresses, a warmonger of the highest order. He is not merely an embarrassment before the world, but a scandal and a source of scandal. In need of prayers.