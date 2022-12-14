Catholic World News

Biden signs bill to enshrine same-sex marriage, cites ‘blow against hate’

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden signed the controversial “Respect Marriage” act into law on December 14, saying that it was “a blow against hate in all its forms.”



Biden went on to condemn the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need.”



“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” Biden said.

