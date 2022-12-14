Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen appeals verdict; new Jimmy Lai trial postponed to 2023

December 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen and four co-defendants have appealed the verdict of a Hong Kong court that found them guilty of failing to register a charity that provided support for democracy activists.



And in a related development, publisher and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, who was recently sentenced last week to a 5-year prison term on one criminal charge, had been informed that his trial on more serious charges of conspiracy against the Chinese government will be postponed until 2023. The long delay is due to the Chinese government’s refusal to extend a visa for Lai’s lawyer, who is British; the government has said that the lawyer represents a risk to national security.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!