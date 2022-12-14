Catholic World News

In Vatican newspaper, academic urges Pope Francis to ‘get beyond’ Petrine-Marian distinction

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Drawing on a distinction made by the Swiss theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar, Pope Francis recently said, “Why can a woman not enter ordained ministry? It is because the Petrine principle has no place for that. Yes, one has to be in the Marian principle, which is more important.”



In an article in the Vatican newspaper, Marinella Perroni, a retired professor of biblical theology, responded, “Doesn’t the Marian-Petrine principle express an ideology and rhetoric of sexual and gender differentiation that has now been exposed as one of the covers for patriarchal privileges?”

