The unsung committee shaping the USCCB

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar examines the work of the US bishops’ Committee on Priorities and Plans, which holds an influential place in overseeing “the development and execution of the strategic plan that determines how the conference staffs itself, how it allocates staff, and how it spends money.”

