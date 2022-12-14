Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch invites Christians to fast for peace in Iraq

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has invited all Christians to fast on December 21-23 for peace in Iraq.



These days, he said, “could be days of prayer and penance, abstinence from eating meat, fish and alcohol, and also renunciation of vicious behaviors and attitudes such as slander, lies, envy, pride and greed, and instead, doing works of charity.”

