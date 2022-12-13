Catholic World News

Catholics in US House voted 89-40 in favor of ‘Respect Marriage’ act

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Of the 130 self-identified Catholics in the US House of Representatives, 89 voted in favor of the “Respect Marriage” act, which requires recognition of same-sex marriage and was roundly denounced by the US bishops’ conference as an assault on religious freedom.



All 74 Catholic Democrats in the House voted for the legislation. Of the 56 Catholic Republicans, 40 voted against the act, while one (Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas) did not cast a vote.





