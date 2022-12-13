Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

December 13, 2022

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said that "we have seen a glimmer of hope for a possible resumption of negotiations in Ukraine" recently, but quickly added that the hope was dampened by "lockdowns and the escalation of bombing."



Speaking at an event hosted by the Italian embassy to the Holy See, Cardinal Parolin said that “it is terrifying that we have returned to talk about the use of nuclear weapons and atomic warfare as a possible eventuality.” He decried the “race to rearmament,” and said that “war itself is an error and an abomination.”



The cardinal concluded that “we cannot but ask ourselves whether we are doing everything, everything possible to put an end to this tragedy.”

